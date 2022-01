The U.S. Forest Service has scheduled a series of prescribed pile burns at Figueroa Mountain and other sites in the Los Padres National Forest this winter and into the spring.

The goal of the burns is to reduce the risk of wildfire.

Approximately 100 acres of slash from felled dead trees and brush will be burned.

Starting this week, the burns will begin at 7:30 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m. on days when weather conditions are favorable for directing smoke away from populated areas.