Pile burns continue in Painted Cave area

Santa Barbara County Fire
Santa Barbara County firefighters are continuing their work of pile burns in the Painted Cave Road area
Posted at 11:11 AM, Nov 28, 2022
Santa Barbara County firefighters are continuing their work of pile burns in the Painted Cave Road area near Highway 154.

Fire crews are burning cut brush piles to increase community safety from threats of wildfires.

Firefighters have burned up to seven acres of brush off Highway 154 as of Friday, November 25.

The public may notice smoke in the area of the painted cave near Highway 154.

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District says if you smell smoke, take precautions to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities.

