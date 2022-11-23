Pile burns underway in Painted Cave area

Santa Barbara County firefighters are conducting pile burns in the Painted Cave Road area this week.

Up to seven acres of brush is expected to be burned off Highway 154 through Friday, Nov. 25.

The purpose of the burn is to help prevent the spread of future wildfires.

The burn is dependent on air quality conditions and could be rescheduled if the weather is not favorable for smoke dispersal.

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District says if you smell smoke, take precautions to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities.