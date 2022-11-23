Watch Now
WeatherFire Watch

Actions

Pile burns underway in Painted Cave area

painted cave pile burn.jpg
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Firefighters with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department conduct a pile burning operation in the area of Painted Cave Rd. and Highway 154 on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
painted cave pile burn.jpg
Posted at 1:04 PM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 16:04:43-05

Santa Barbara County firefighters are conducting pile burns in the Painted Cave Road area this week.

Up to seven acres of brush is expected to be burned off Highway 154 through Friday, Nov. 25.

The purpose of the burn is to help prevent the spread of future wildfires.

The burn is dependent on air quality conditions and could be rescheduled if the weather is not favorable for smoke dispersal.

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District says if you smell smoke, take precautions to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png