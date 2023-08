The Plant Fire, which broke out Saturday near New Cuyama, is 100% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to CAL FIRE.

The fire burned a total of 5,464 acres.

It started in the area of Aliso Park Rd. and Foothill Rd. at around 1:20 p.m. Saturday and quickly spread, prompting evacuations and the closure of nearby Highway 166.

The highway was reopened Sunday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.