Prescribed burn at Camp San Luis scheduled this week

A prescribed burn is scheduled to take place at Camp San Luis Obispo on Monday, Sept. 18.

According to the SLO County Air Pollution Control District, the burn is dependent on meteorological conditions, so if the weather is not just right, it could be postponed and could take place anytime between Sept. 18 and Sept. 22.

The burn will consist of 230 acres.

The goal is to minimize fire hazards and the likelihood of uncontrolled wildfires in the future.

CAL FIRE and SLO City Fire will reportedly be assisting with the burn.

Because nearby communities are likely to notice smoke, children, the elderly, and those with a respiratory condition are encouraged to take precautions.

