Prescribed burn at Sedgwick Preserve postponed as local crews head to Franklin Fire

A prescribed burn planned to target the Sedgwick Preserve in the Santa Ynez Valley has been postponed "due to increased fire activity in the state," according to a Santa Barbara County (SBC) Fire official.

Scott Safechuck, the agency's Public Information Officer, posted the announcement on X Tuesday morning.

The prescribed burn of 55 acres was scheduled for later this week in an effort to prevent the spread of wildfires and reduce the impact on watersheds.

Safechuck reports that the burn may be rescheduled in the new year after weather conditions are evaluated.

The cancellation comes as SBC Fire announced on Tuesday that it would be assisting the Los Angeles County Fire Department with the Franklin Fire in Malibu.

As of Wednesday evening, the blaze in Southern California has burned over 4,000 acres and is 7% contained.