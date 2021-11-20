Prescribed burn just north of Cayucos scheduled for Monday

California State Parks has released a media advisory informing the public of a prescribed burn taking place at Estero Bluffs State Park in Cayucos on Monday, Nov. 22.

The release says that CAL FIRE plans to burn 4 acres of grassland on the coastal side of Highway 1, approximately 2.3 miles north of Cayucos.

According to officials, fire activity may start as early as 7 a.m. and is expected to be reduced by about noon.

California State Parks says the prescribed burn is in cooperation with the Air Pollution Control District and CAL FIRE, aiming to help with grassland maintenance.

Those looking for more information on the burn efforts can call Dan Falat, District Superintendent, San Luis Obispo Coast District, at (805) 927-2065.