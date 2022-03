A prescribed burn is scheduled to take place starting Wednesday, March 23, along the east side of Highway 229 between Highway 58 and the town of Creston.

Firefighters will burn 250 acres of what is considered hazardous vegetation -- grassland and crushed brush.

CAL FIRE warns that smoke may be visible in Creston and surrounding areas over the next 10 days.

Burning could be suspended if weather conditions are not favorable for smoke dispersal.