Prescribed burn near Midland School continues through the week

A 470-acre prescribed burn of sage scrub and oak woodland will continue this week north of Los Olivos.

The burn is scheduled to take place from November 8 through 10, depending on conditions, in order to complete the Spaulding/Midland prescribed burn which began in October.

This prescribed burn is part of a strategic wildland fuel reduction effort to reduce the risk of wildfire for the residential communities of Woodstock Ranch, Oak Trail Estates, and Midland School. The burn is planned and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department with Santa Barbara County APCD, San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura County APCD, and the California Air Resources Board.

Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and reduce the impacts on watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.

The burn will be conducted when meteorological conditions are just right to minimize impacts on air quality in surrounding communities. However, residents should prepare for potential smoky conditions. Be sure to use common sense practices if you smell smoke by limiting outdoor activities and using caution when driving in a smoky area with reduced visibility.

For state-wide prescribed burn areas and other features, visit the Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System (PFIRS) website - https://ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs/firm/firm.php