CAL FIRE SLO plans to conduct a prescribed burn at the Carrizo Plains Ecological Reserve this week.

The burn is tentatively scheduled to take place Tuesday, Feb. 25 through Wednesday, Feb. 26, starting at 10 a.m. each day.

The burn will be conducted on the American Ranch Unit of the reserve.

Approximately 588 acres will be burned to reduce the risk of a future wildfire and as part of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife's habitat restoration plan.