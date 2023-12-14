Prescribed burn planned starting Friday near Diablo Canyon

CAL FIRE is tentatively planning to burn 276 acres of brush near the Point San Luis Lighthouse on Friday and Saturday.

The burn will occur along Diablo Canyon Road, northwest of Avila Beach.

If the weather conditions are suitable for smoke dispersal, burning is expected to begin at 9:45 a.m. and conclude by 6 p.m.

CAL FIRE says smoke may be visible from Morro Bay to Oceano even for a few days after the burn has been completed.

Fire officials say the goal of the prescribed burn is to minimize fire hazards and the likelihood of uncontrolled fires in the future.