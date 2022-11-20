Watch Now
Prescribed burn scheduled at Montaña de Oro State Park

CA State Parks
A prescribed burn is scheduled at Montaña de Oro State Park for Monday, November 21
Posted at 8:01 AM, Nov 20, 2022
A prescribed burn is scheduled at Montaña de Oro State Park on Monday, November 21.

The burn will include approximately 40 brush piles.

Ignitions may start as early as 7 a.m. with fire activity curtailed by approximately 5 p.m.

The burn is scheduled to last through Wednesday, November 23.

California State Parks officials say the reason for the burn is to reduce fuel loading and wildfire threat in a diseased and declining eucalyptus forest.

The burn is being conducted by California State Parks, in cooperation with the Air Pollution Control District and CAL FIRE.

