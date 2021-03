Smoke may be visible in Avila Beach and surrounding ares due to a prescribed burn Tuesday.

CAL FIRE SLO says the burn north of the Avila Fire burn scar is being done to provide a shaded fuel break.

The Fire Safe Council is helping support the burn.

Fire officials say people in the Pismo Beach, Avila Beach and Edna Valley area may see smoke during the burn.

The Avila Fire burned 445 acres off Highway 101 last June. Fire investigators have said the fire was human caused.