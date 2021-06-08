Prescribed burning at Hearst San Simeon State Park through Friday

As we enter wildfire season, California State Parks is working to prevent fire hazards in Cambria through prescribed burning this week.

From Tuesday to Friday, June 8-11, 5 brush piles and a 10-acre area will be ignited by a team at Hearst San Simeon State Park. The burns are planned in cooperation with the Air Pollution Control District and CAL FIRE.

Dying trees in forests can create areas of high fuel density, which are at elevated risk for wildfire. To prevent fire hazards and reduce fuel loads, the State Parks plans scheduled burns, like this week’s in Cambria’s Monterey pine forest.

Locals and visitors may see signs of fire near Highway 1 at its upcoast intersection with Moonstone Dr.

Actual burn days will depend on weather and permit conditions. The fires may start as early as 7 a.m., and fire activity will end by approximately 5 p.m. each day.

