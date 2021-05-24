Watch
WeatherFire Watch

Actions

Prescribed burning scheduled at Hearst San Simeon State Park

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY stock image
Small brush fire extinguished near Paso Robles
Posted at 12:04 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 15:04:21-04

State Parks officials plan to conduct prescribed burning at Hearst San Simeon State Park starting this week.

Crews will be burning a 10-acre plot along with approximately five brush piles near the area of Highway 1 and Moonstone D

The goal is to reduce potential fuel for wildfires.

The burning is scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Tuesday, May 25 and Friday, June 4. Actual burn days will be determined by weather conditions.

California State Parks is coordinating the prescribed burn with the help of the Air Pollution Control District and CAL FIRE.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7