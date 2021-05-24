Prescribed burning scheduled at Hearst San Simeon State Park

State Parks officials plan to conduct prescribed burning at Hearst San Simeon State Park starting this week.

Crews will be burning a 10-acre plot along with approximately five brush piles near the area of Highway 1 and Moonstone D

The goal is to reduce potential fuel for wildfires.

The burning is scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Tuesday, May 25 and Friday, June 4. Actual burn days will be determined by weather conditions.

California State Parks is coordinating the prescribed burn with the help of the Air Pollution Control District and CAL FIRE.