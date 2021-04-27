Watch
Prescribed burning scheduled at Montaña de Oro State Park

Posted at 6:28 PM, Apr 26, 2021
California State Parks is working with the Air Pollution Control District and CAL FIRE to burn approximately 42 brush piles near Camp KEEP in Montaña de Oro State Park.

California State Parks says the reason for the prescribed burn is to reduce fuel loads and fire hazards associated with high fuel density caused by tree mortality.

Burning is scheduled for Tuesday, April 27 through Friday, May 7, depending on weather conditions and permit conditions. Ignitions may start as early as 7 a.m. and burning may last until approximately 5 p.m.

