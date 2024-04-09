Prescribed burning to occur at Montaña de Oro State Park

California State Parks is working alongside CAL FIRE and the Air Pollution Control District to organize prescribed burning at Montaña de Oro State Park between April 9 and May 2.

The specific burn days are yet to be decided and will depend on weather conditions and permits. Burning will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The burning is part of an effort to reduce fire hazards and assist native plant communities by controlling invasive species and weeds.

California State Parks Map highlighting the areas where the prescribed burns will take place

Prescribed burns will take place at approximately 400 different brush pile sites, as well as the duff layer in between Horse Camp and Hazard Canyon, as indicated in the image above.