Prescribed burns planned at Vandenberg Space Force Base

Prescribed burns to reduce the risk of wildfire are scheduled at Vandenberg Space Force Base over the next few months.

The "Purisima Burn" will take place sometime between October 1 and November 30. Approximately 20 acres of grassland and coastal sage scrub will be burned at Purisima Point Beach.

The "Minuteman Burn" could happen anytime between October 1 and December 20. Approximately 50 acres of grassland and coastal sage scrub will be burned near Minuteman Beach.

According to the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, the burns will occur on days with optimal weather and air quality conditions. They say the public will receive additional notification a day before a burn begins.

Both burns will take place over a period of three to six days. Burning will occur between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.