Prescribed burns planned in Cambria, Park Hill this week

CAL FIRE SLO has two prescribed burns tentatively scheduled for this coming week.

The burns are scheduled to take place starting Monday, January 29, through Wednesday, January 31.

At Main St. and Santa Rosa Creek Rd. in Cambria, firefighters will continue the burning of two acres of French broom brush piles.

Near Park Hill, west of Black Mountain and near the Turkey Flat OHV area, crews will burn 60 acres of dead and down pine tree debris.

Burning is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. and conclude by 4 p.m. each day.

CAL FIRE says smoke may be visible in Creston, Atascadero, Pozo, Park Hill, Santa Margarita, and Cambria for a few days after the burn has been completed.

The goal of the prescribed burns is to minimize fire hazards and reduce the likelihood of future wildfires.

CAL FIRE says the burns may be rescheduled if weather conditions are not suitable.

