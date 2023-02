Prescribed burns are planned at several State Parks locations in San Luis Obispo County starting Tuesday.

The burns are scheduled to take place as early as 7 a.m. between February 14 and March 3.

Crews will be burning approximately 300 brush piles at Montaña de Oro State Park, Hearst San Simeon State Park, and Morro Bay State Park.

State Parks says the goal is to reduce fuel loading and wildfire threat in diseased eucalyptus and Monterey pine forests.