Prescribed burns scheduled at Montaña de Oro, Hearst San Simeon State Parks

Prescribed burning is scheduled to start this week at Montaña de Oro and Hearst San Simeon State Parks.

Pile burns may take place starting Wednesday, June 1 through Thursday, June 15, depending on weather conditions.

On burn days, ignition may start as early as 7 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m. State Parks says glowing piles may be visible at night.

The goal of the burns is to reduce fuel loads and fire hazards associated with high fuel density and diseased trees.

At Montaña de Oro, the burning will take place in the eucalyptus forest along Pecho Valley Road near the park entrance and Camp KEEP. At Hearst San Simeon State Park, the burning will take place in the Monterey pine forest near the northern intersection of Highway 1 and Moonstone Beach Drive.