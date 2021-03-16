Prescribed burns to take place near Figueroa Mountain

More prescribed burns are scheduled to take place starting this week in the Los Padres National Forest.

Forest officials say the burning of 1-10 acres of dead trees and brush will take place through April, starting March 16.

The burns, weather permitting, will begin at 7:30 a.m. and end by 5 p.m. near Figueroa Mountain.

“The goal of the series of one-day pile burning is to reduce the risk of wildfire. Prescribed, or planned, fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation,” forest officials said in a press release.

Burns are also scheduled to take place in other places within the Los Padres National Forest.

