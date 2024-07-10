Ranchers prep large animals for evacuation as the Lake Fire grows

"I had to walk away from my house on Sunday and I don’t know if I’m gonna see it again," Santa Ynez Valley resident Laini Reeves said on Tuesday.

Thanks to help from a neighbor, Reeves safely evacuated her seven horses and nine dogs. She says the biggest mistake people make is waiting too long.

"We got out fast, and now we’re helping other people get out," Reeves continued.

In preparation for evacuations from the Lake Fire, Believe Ranch and Rescue's Siri Lindley and Bek Keat are readying their 24 horses.

"Make sure you have enough halters for the horses in that pasture ready so you can quickly get them loaded into your trailer," Lindley suggested.

In preparation for travel, Keat recommends feeding horses an electrolytes and water mixture or wetting their hay.

"Having that pre-hydration is really, really important," Keat said.

Also, pack enough food and medications for several days.

If you must leave animals behind…

"Don't leave your animals in the barn because that's the first thing that can go up in flames and worst-case scenario, if the fire is bearing down on your farm or ranch, open up the gates and let the horses run," Lindley said.

Lindley praised firefighters and the community for working together to shelter animals in need but said more space might be needed.

"Help us all do this work of saving our community and every single beautiful being within it," Lindley said.

If you need shelter for your animals, you can contact Believe Ranch and Rescuevia social media.

"We had a call yesterday for a horse and three goats. We took them in. We will connect you with help and the animals that need your help," Lindley concluded.