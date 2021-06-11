Watch
Report: California encourages rebuilding in fire-prone areas

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Lacy Atkins/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, file photo, builders work on a new home in Santa Rosa, Calif. California state and local officials are incentivizing rebuilding in areas destroyed by wildfires at a time when people should be redirected away from those areas if the state wants to reduce the economic and human impact of increasingly destructive wildfires, according to a report published Thursday, June 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Lacy Atkins, File)
Posted at 5:18 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 20:18:46-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A new report says California state and local officials are encouraging rebuilding in areas destroyed by wildfires at a time when people should be redirected away from those areas to prevent damage from increasingly destructive wildfires.

A study by the University of California, Berkeley Center for Community Innovation commissioned by Next 10, a nonpartisan think tank, found that state and local policies emphasize retrofitting existing homes, ensuring homes have fuel breaks and communities an evacuation plan.

Researchers say this encourages wildfire victims to rebuild in fire-prone areas.

