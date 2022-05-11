Brush fire burns approx. 4 acres in Santa Ynez

UPDATE (2:04 p.m.) - Firefighters say forward progress has been stopped on the Quail Fire in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The fire reportedly burned less than four acres.

The cause is under investigation.

Fire officials say no evacuations were needed. Quail Valley Rd. is being reopened.

___

(1:43 p.m.) - Firefighters are battling a brush fire that broke out Wednesday in Santa Ynez.

It started just before 1 p.m. in the area of Dove Meadow Rd. and Quail Valley Rd.

Quail Valley Rd. is being closed to traffic between Highway 246 and Deer Trail Ln.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.