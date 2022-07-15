Watch Now
Roadside fire affecting traffic along Hwy 101 through Nipomo

A fire broke out off of Highway 101 south of Tefft Street in Nipomo on Friday, July 15, 2022.
Posted at 3:45 PM, Jul 15, 2022
Firefighters are responding to a brush fire off Highway 101 in Nipomo.

The fire was reported just after 3:15 p.m. on the northbound right shoulder of the highway near Tefft Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol, there are homes in the area that may be threatened by the fire.

The fire is also reportedly creating heavy traffic in both directions through the area, and a SIG Alert has been issued to warn drivers of smoke.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

