Roadside fire affecting traffic along Hwy 101 through Nipomo

Firefighters are responding to a brush fire off Highway 101 in Nipomo.

The fire was reported just after 3:15 p.m. on the northbound right shoulder of the highway near Tefft Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol, there are homes in the area that may be threatened by the fire.

The fire is also reportedly creating heavy traffic in both directions through the area, and a SIG Alert has been issued to warn drivers of smoke.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.