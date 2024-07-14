Salinas Riverbed fire in Paso Robles believed to be human-caused

Fire officials believe a fire that broke out in the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles Saturday night was human-caused.

Firefighters responded to reports of the fire at around 7:07 p.m. and found the fire burning in vegetation in the riverbed near highways 101 and 46.

Fire officials say the vegetation was thick and overgrown, making the area difficult for firefighters to access.

Twenty-seven firefighters helped contain the fire, which reportedly burned about a quarter acre.

Officials say they did not find the person believed to be responsible for having started it.

