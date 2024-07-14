Watch Now
WeatherFire Watch

Actions

Salinas Riverbed fire in Paso Robles believed to be human-caused

It burned about a quarter acre
Flames.png
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Flames.png
Posted at 10:10 PM, Jul 13, 2024

Fire officials believe a fire that broke out in the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles Saturday night was human-caused.

Firefighters responded to reports of the fire at around 7:07 p.m. and found the fire burning in vegetation in the riverbed near highways 101 and 46.

Fire officials say the vegetation was thick and overgrown, making the area difficult for firefighters to access.

Twenty-seven firefighters helped contain the fire, which reportedly burned about a quarter acre.

Officials say they did not find the person believed to be responsible for having started it.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg