Santa Barbara County firefighters among crews battling Los Angeles wildfires

A total of 14 fire engines from Santa Barbara County have been sent to help out at the fires in Los Angeles.

Captain Scott Safechuck says the County Fire Department sent a strike team of five engines and a battalion chief. The other fire departments in the county sent a strike team of five engines, a battalion chief, and a task force which includes four engines and a battalion chief. The county also sent a division group supervisor, a safety officer, a public information officer, and a damage assessment officer.

On X Thursday, Safechuck shared videos sent back by county firefighters stationed at the Palisades Fire.

#PalisadesFire: SBC Strike Team working in Malibu. Fire season is not over! Sign up for emergency alerts in you local area. For SB residents go to https://t.co/cuNG0w8s7r & for more info about wildfire preparedness go to https://t.co/OQKIGujDaV! #MalibuFires #PacificPallisades pic.twitter.com/6YZeoP0CZO — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) January 9, 2025

"I got off the phone this morning speaking to our strike team leader. They have been assigned to the PCH area and with the heavy devastation they have been dealing with, they have been on the fire for three days and haven't had a rest period because there is just so much work to be done. Now they are up in the Malibu Canyon area," he said.

Safechuck says the county still has enough firefighters and engines to respond to incidents locally.

