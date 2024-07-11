Santa Ynez local rescues her pig amid Lake Fire evacuation orders

Cali Grieco, of Santa Ynez, has animals out on a ranch in one of the evacuation zones and on Wednesday night, she returned to rescue her pig.

Grieco has had Waddles for the last five years, and was relieved to have been able to evacuate together. Many animal rescue farms were already full and unable to help her.

"We were very worried about them because everyone is evacuating out here...Growing up here we all know each other, and it really is like a family so when we are in times of need we come together. Her being saved just makes my heart full, she's my best friend..."

Cali Grieco

Residents in evacuation zones with large animals are still encouraged to reach out to animal farm rescues.

As of Thursday morning, the Lake Fire has burned 34,015 acres with firefighters continuing to contain the blaze.