Sargents Fire scorches 250 acres in rural Monterey County northeast of Bradley

PG&E
Image of Sargents Fire burning northeast of Bradley, CA from PG&E camera on May 30, 2021.
Posted at 7:27 PM, May 30, 2021
Firefighters are battling a rural wildfire in Monterey County that quickly grew in size Sunday afternoon.

The Sargent Fire, which broke out northeast of Bradley in Monterey County, has burned 250 acres and is 10% contained, according to fire officials.

According to CAL FIRE, the fire is burning near Wunpost Rd and Sargeant Canyon Rd, northeast of Bradley.

There are currently no evacuation orders in place.

This is a developing story, check back later for details.

