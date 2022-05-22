Seasonal fire restrictions going into effect at Carrizo Plain National Monument

The Bureau of Land Management is issuing seasonal fire restrictions which will affect the Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County.

Starting May 23, target shooters may not use incendiary, exploding, tracer, steel core, steel jacketed or armor piercing ammunition, and no steel targets are allowed. The use of firearms for hunting is still allowed.

The following fire restrictions will also go into effect:



No campfires, barbecues or open fires, except in a developed campground. Portable stoves with gas, jelled petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel are allowed with a valid California campfire permit available for free at all BLM, U.S. Forest Service and CAL FIRE offices, or at https://www.readyforwildfire.org/prevent-wildfire/campfire-safety/

No motorized vehicles off BLM designated roads or trails

No tools powered by internal combustion engines off BLM designated roads or trails (such as chainsaws or lawn mowers)

No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building or at a developed recreation site or other designated areas

No welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame

Other areas affected by the restrictions include the Keysville Special Recreation Management Area, Lake Isabella and San Joaquin River Gorge. Restrictions will also go into effect in the Panoche, Tumey and Griswold hills starting May 25.

For a list of current fire restrictions on BLM lands throughout California, click here.