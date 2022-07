A semi-truck transporting boxed asparagus caught fire in the early morning hours on Monday.

First reported at 5:05 a.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency services were sent to Hwy 46 East at Mill Road. Fire crews reported that the trailer was heavily engulfed in the flames, and was threatening adjacent vegetation.

Crews said that managed to get the fire under control quickly.

No road closures are reported by Caltrans at this time. The cause of the flames is unknown.