Firefighters responded to a semi-truck fire along westbound Highway 46 between Cambria and Paso Robles on Friday.

The fire broke out just before 1 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the truck, which was loaded with rocks, was completely burned.

The flames spread to vegetation along the right side of the highway.

As of 1:25 p.m., the fire had burned about 1/4 acre, according to CAL FIRE.

Travelers should expect slow traffic through the area.