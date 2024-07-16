Several evacuation warnings, orders lifted as progress on Lake Fire increases

The Lake Fire is 38 percent contained after burning 38,430 acres so far near Los Olivos.

The fire broke out July 5 in the Los Padres National Forest.

An air quality alert was lifted Monday for the Santa Ynez Valley as conditions from the fire have improved, although an air quality watch was is still in effect for all of Santa Barbara County.

"When it first started, we had a lot of ash and a lot of smoke and just, you couldn't even go outside. You couldn't even breathe. And, and then there were certain times of the day that it seemed to blow away and then come back, but, it's, the last few days have been much better,” said Gail Vize of Solvang.

More than 3,400 firefighters were still assigned to the fire as of Monday. Firefighters reported that good progress was being made due to increased humidity and lower temperatures.

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District reports smoke is expected to increase later in the week due to hotter temperatures, causing the fire to be more active.

Several evacuation orders and warnings were also downgraded Monday.