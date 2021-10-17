Significant containment made on Alisal fire overnight Saturday

Santa Barbara County Fire officials and many other fire crews made significant progress on the Alisal Fire.

The fire broke out on Monday, Oct. 11 at around 2 p.m. near Refugio State Beach.

As of Sunday morning, fire officials report the fire is 78% contained and burned 17,253 acres.

There are 1,655 fire personnel working to contain the blaze. Fire officials say the hard work of these personnel and favorable weather conditions helped with the jump in containment.

All evacuation warnings near the fire are canceled.

Evacuation orders for residences in the area west of Arroyo Hondo to the intersection of Hwy 101 and Hwy 1. With the exception of the residences along Arroyo Quemada Ln.

An evacuation center at the Dos Pueblos High School has been put on standby. Those who may need assistance can contact the American Red Cross at 833-583-3111.

According to fire officials, Gaviota, Refugio, and El Capitan State Beaches/Campgrounds will remain closed until October 24 while firefighting personnel utilizes them for staging, housing, and access.

To stay up to date on current evacuation orders and warnings, visit this website.