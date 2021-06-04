Watch
WeatherFire Watch

Actions

UPDATE: SLO City Fire and CAL FIRE SLO contain vegetation fire

items.[0].image.alt
Twitter: SLO City Fire
4621 fire1.jpg
4621 fire2.jpg
4621 fire3.jpg
Posted at 2:22 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 06:19:10-04

UPDATE (3:11 a.m.) - SLO City Fire and CAL FIRE SLO have contained the vegetation fire.

According to officials, the fire burned approximately one quarter of acre behind a commercial structure at 46 Prado Road.

No injuries were reported and firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to nearby structures.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

----

San Luis Obispo City Fire is on scene of a Vegetation Fire near 46 Prado Road.

Crews are making access to the fire. According to SLO City Fire, it's a well established fire involving multiple trees, approximately one half acre in size and has spread to a nearby unoccupied vehicle.

Officials also report the fire has a moderate rate of spread.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hunger awareness day promo June_4_480x360.png

Click Here to Donate Today