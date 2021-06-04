UPDATE: SLO City Fire and CAL FIRE SLO contain vegetation fire

UPDATE (3:11 a.m.) - SLO City Fire and CAL FIRE SLO have contained the vegetation fire.

According to officials, the fire burned approximately one quarter of acre behind a commercial structure at 46 Prado Road.

No injuries were reported and firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to nearby structures.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

----

San Luis Obispo City Fire is on scene of a Vegetation Fire near 46 Prado Road.

Crews are making access to the fire. According to SLO City Fire, it's a well established fire involving multiple trees, approximately one half acre in size and has spread to a nearby unoccupied vehicle.

Officials also report the fire has a moderate rate of spread.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update you as more information becomes available.