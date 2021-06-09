Watch
WeatherFire Watch

Actions

SLO City Fire responding to vegetation fire in San Luis Obispo

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
slo city fire department.PNG
Posted at 6:34 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 09:34:36-04

San Luis Obispo City Fire is on scene of a 20 square foot vegetation fire on Santa Rosa Street and Foothill Boulevard.

According to SLO City Fire, vehicles are threatened. Firefighters are on scene attacking the fire.

This is a developing story, we will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming News Free 24/7