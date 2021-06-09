SLO City Fire responding to vegetation fire in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo City Fire is on scene of a 20 square foot vegetation fire on Santa Rosa Street and Foothill Boulevard.

According to SLO City Fire, vehicles are threatened. Firefighters are on scene attacking the fire.

SLO City Fire is on scene of a 20 ft x 20 ft #VegetationFire on Santa Rosa and Foothill with vehicles threatened. Truck 2 crew is currently attacking the fire. pic.twitter.com/0JaCLCHenR — SLO City Fire (@SLO_City_Fire) June 9, 2021

