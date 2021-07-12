Watch
WeatherFire Watch

Actions

SLO City Fire sends engine to battle River Fire in Central Valley

In a tweet, the department said that they will remain fully staffed in San Luis Obispo.
items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
Fire Engine 6 is joining crews fighting the River Fire, which broke out Sunday afternoon.
slo city fire department.PNG
Posted at 1:59 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 16:59:33-04

SLO City Fire has announced that Fire Engine 6 will be joining efforts to battle the River Fire after it broke out Sunday afternoon.

The River Fire is burning in the Central Sierras of Mariposa and Madera counties. CALFIRE says the blaze has consumed 4,000 acres and is 5% contained.

In a tweet, SLO City Fire has said that the fire department will remain fully staffed in San Luis Obispo.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today