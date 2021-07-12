SLO City Fire sends engine to battle River Fire in Central Valley

SLO City Fire has announced that Fire Engine 6 will be joining efforts to battle the River Fire after it broke out Sunday afternoon.

The River Fire is burning in the Central Sierras of Mariposa and Madera counties. CALFIRE says the blaze has consumed 4,000 acres and is 5% contained.

#SLOCity Fire Engine 6 is joining Strike Team #1473C to assist our neighbors to the East with the #RiverFire burning in the Central Sierras. We remain fully staffed with adequate resources to protect our community here in SLO. #MutualAid pic.twitter.com/gH7OEAKMZx — SLO City Fire (@SLOCityFire) July 12, 2021

In a tweet, SLO City Fire has said that the fire department will remain fully staffed in San Luis Obispo.

