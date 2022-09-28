SLO city officials kicks off series of wildfire town hall meetings

San Luis Obispo residents are able to take part in town hall meetings that address wildfire preparedness in the community.

Starting Tuesday, city fire officials will offer three sessions, each held at a local elementary school from 6 to 7 p.m.

The San Luis Obispo City Fire Chief, Fire Marshall and Emergency Manager will speak about emergency preparedness ahead of wildfires.

Tuesday's event is happening at Bishop's Peak Elementary, at 451 Jaycee Dr. On Wednesday, it will happen at Teach Elementary at 145 Grand Ave., and on Thursday, it will happen at C.L. Smith Elementary at 1375 Balboa St.

More information on the meetings and tips on wildfire preparedness are available online.