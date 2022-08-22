Small brush fire breaks out off Tank Farm Road in San Luis Obispo

Forward progress has been stopped on a brush fire that broke out Monday afternoon in San Luis Obispo.

The call came in around shortly before 4:30 p.m. for the fire in an open space area at Broad Street and Tank Farm Road across from the Marigold Center.

The San Luis Obispo City Fire Department estimates one to two acres burned.

No injuries have been reported and no structures were damaged.

An investigator is headed to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

An engine from CAL FIRE SLO also assisted SLO City Fire crews.