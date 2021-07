A roadside fire burned less than a 1/2-acre of brush Wednesday along Highway 101 south of Buellton, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire was first reported at about 1:40 p.m. along the northbound lanes at Old Coast Hwy.

Fire officials say a Caltrans crew put water on the fire prior to firefighters' arrival, which helped them to quickly get the fire under control.