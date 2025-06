Fire officials say a fire that burned about a quarter-acre of trees and brush in the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles was the result of homeless activity in the area.

The fire was reported at about 12:40 a.m. Saturday, just south of Highway 46 East.

According to Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, firefighters arrived on the scene within four minutes and were able to contain the fire within 30 minutes. The fire was completely extinguished within three hours.