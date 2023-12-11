Small fire burns near South County Sanitation District in Oceano

Firefighters responded to a small fire in Oceano on Monday.

The fire was first reported at about 10:55 a.m. next to the South County Sanitation District location off of Aloha Place.

According to Five Cities Fire Authority Chief Steve Lieberman, the fire burned an approximately 50' by 50' area of heavy brush.

While firefighters were able to contain the fire quickly, Chief Lieberman says crews remained on scene to continue clearing the thick vegetation.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be related to a homeless camp.