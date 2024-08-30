Small fire burns off Chimney Rock Rd. in northern SLO County

UPDATE (1:52 p.m.) - The fire burned a total of 3.4 acres, according to fire officials.

___

UPDATE (1:30 p.m.) - CAL FIRE SLO reports the fire is contained.

___

(12:41 p.m.) - Firefighters are at the scene of a brush fire that broke out Friday afternoon near the community of Adelaida in northern San Luis Obispo County.

The fire started around noon along the 8800 block of Chimney Rock Road.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, forward progress of the fire has been stopped. It burned an estimated 1.5 acres.

Firefighters are expected to remain on-scene for another hour for mop-up.

