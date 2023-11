A brush fire prompted a brief evacuation for some San Luis Obispo residents Friday night.

The fire broke out off Broad St. near the Highway 101 southbound onramp at about 8:20 p.m.

San Luis Obispo City Fire officials say the fire burned an area of approximately 50 feet by 50 feet.

No one was injured and while some nearby homes were evacuated for a short time, there was no reported property damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.