People in northern San Luis Obispo County may be able to see the smoke plume from a large brush fire burning in Fresno County.

The Boone Fire broke out at about 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Highway 198 and Boone Lane near Coalinga.

As of 5:40 p.m., the fire had burned 704 acres, according to CAL FIRE.

Fire officials said the fire was burning at a moderate rate of spread and that firefighters were faced with limited access and steep terrain.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.