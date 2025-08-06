Smoke from Gifford Fire to impact air quality across San Luis Obispo County

Communities across San Luis Obispo County can expect to see hazy skies starting today, as smoke from the Gifford Fire is expected to carry over.

According to the SLO County Air Pollution District, air quality index levels could reach the moderate to unhealthy range. Areas in southern San Luis Obispo County, including the 5 Cities and Nipomo area will be impacted. The California Valley, Carrizo Plain, and Coyote Valley will also experience smoky conditions.

Air District officials are strongly recommending that residents take precautions and reduce exposure to smoke. In particular, children, older adults, and those with medical conditions are encouraged to stay indoors.

For the latest look at air quality conditions, visit SLO County APCD's website. Residents can also follow along with the latest updates on X @slocleanair and @SLOPublicHealth.