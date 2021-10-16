Some evacuation orders lifted in the Alisal Fire area

Fire officials are lifting some of the evacuation orders near the Alisal Fire burning in Santa Barbara County.

According to fire officials with the Los Padres National Forest, the evacuation order for the residences along Arroyo Quemada Ln, and the evacuation warning for the area east of El Capitan Beach State Park, west of Dos Pueblos Canyon Rd, and south of West Camino Cielo has been canceled.

For residences in the area west of Arroyo Hondo to the intersection of Hwy 101 and Hwy 1. With the exception of the residences along Arroyo Quemada Ln, the evacuation order is still in effect for Arroyo Hondo Canyon, Refugio Canyon, and the area between El Capitan Beach State Park and West Camino Cielo.

An evacuation warning also remains in effect area west of Highway 101, including Gaviota Beach and Hollister Ranch properties. Those residents should be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

Those who are being allowed to return home are asked to take caution as emergency personnel remain in the area.

As of Friday morning, the Alisal Fire has burned more than 16k acres and is 41% contained.

To stay up to date on current evacuation orders and warnings, visit this website.