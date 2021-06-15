Southern California gets 2 large firefighting helicopters

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (AP) — Southern California fire agencies are getting two large-scale helicopters that can each carry up to 3,000 gallons of water or retardant to try to limit the spread of wildfires, and just as hot dry weather is setting in.

Fire agencies in Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties are entering a partnership that will help deploy critical air resources quickly to wildfires.

The program includes two helitankers that will be able to drop retardant at night.

The tankers were pressed into service Monday at a Ventura County blaze.

Much of the region is bracing for a heatwave this week.