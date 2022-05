Firefighters responded to a two-alarm structure fire in Creston on Friday.

It broke out at about 4:50 p.m. in the 4100 block of N. Ryan Rd.

CAL FIRE SLO says the fire spread to nearby vegetation and burned about 1/4 acre.

The structure involved is described as a single-family dwelling, but fire officials say the home is not a complete loss.

Nobody was hurt in the fire and the cause is under investigation.